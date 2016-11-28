Trump: Millions of people voted illegally

President-elect says he would have won the popular vote if it hadn't been for "millions of people" who voted illegally for Clinton.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday alleged that "millions of people" voted illegally for Hillary Clinton and otherwise he would have won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College, CNN reports.

Trump won the Electoral College and thus the White House, but Clinton currently leads in the popular vote by about two million ballots.

"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4- states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!" he added.

The comments come after Green party nominee Jill Stein asked for a vote recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, a request supported by the Clinton campaign.

On Saturday, Trump blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won ..the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.

"This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount. All three states were won by large numbers of voters, especially Pennsylvania, which was won by more than 70,000 votes. This is a scam by the Green Party...the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing," said the President-elect.

Wisconsin Green Party co-chairman George Martin said the party is seeking a "reconciliation of paper records" -- a request that could go further than a simple recount, possibly spurring an investigation into the integrity of Wisconsin's voting system.

"This is a process, a first step to examine whether our electoral democracy is working," Martin said, according to CNN.

Earlier Sunday, Trump reiterated his previous criticism of the recount effort, taking aim at Clinton.

"Hillary Clinton conceded the election when she called me just prior to the victory speech and after the results were in. Nothing will change," he tweeted.

He also quoted Clinton's own concession statement, writing: "'Trump is going to be our President. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.' So much time and money will be spent - same result! Sad."

Reports on Sunday suggested that Clinton not willingly concede the presidency to Trump and was actually urged to do so by President Barack Obama.

The reports said Obama called Clinton during the night between November 8 and 9, and told her she needed to call Trump to concede.

Sources said Clinton was waiting to see a last-minute turnaround in the Electoral College, and may not have been willing to concede if Obama hadn't pushed her into it.