El Al management and pilots reach understandings

El Al pilots to receive pay raise and the company will cease chartering planes, as part of agreement to end recent crisis.

The crisis between El Al management and the company’s pilots appears to be coming to an end, after Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn, El Al CEO David Maimon and the representatives of the company’s workers unions reached understandings on Sunday evening.

Talks between the sides were attended by MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union), who heads the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee.

According to the agreement, the pilots will receive a 7.35 percent pay raise, and the company will cease chartering planes.

The pilots will agree to a shorter stay in abroad between flights and will receive financial compensation for this shortening.

The agreement will result in shorter flights in some cases, after the pilots agreed to predetermined flight durations. This will, for example, shorten the flight between Tel Aviv and New York by 45 minutes.

The sides will meet again on Monday in an attempt to bring the understandings to a signed agreement.

Nissenkorn welcomed the agreement, saying on Sunday night, "I'm glad I was able to bridge the gaps between the sides, through the common understanding that the success of El Al will continue to be based on human capital, be it ground employees, the air crews and the flight captains. I hope that the complex road we went through will strengthen the trust between employees and management and will help build a proper working relationship in the company.”

MK Cabel added, "I congratulate the parties for making efforts to reach an understanding. El Al is still Israel's national airline and management as well as employees have a duty to ensure that continues. I will continue to accompany the issue in the future and will make sure that recent events do not repeat themselves.”

Said El Al CEO David Maimon, "The management and employees of El Al will work together to ensure the success of the national carrier and to provide quality service to the traveling public."

Avi Eisner, chairman of the El Al workers union, welcomed the agreement as well.

"The new agreement will increase the security of the workers, increase the number of permanent employees and ensure the conditions of their employment," he said.