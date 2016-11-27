Norway city council approves boycott of Israeli goods

JTA - A city in Norway has passed a resolution calling on its residents to boycott goods and services produced in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The Trondheim City Council passed the resolution, which also prohibits the municipality from purchasing goods and services from what it calls the “occupied territories,” earlier this month, The Local Norway reported. Trondheim is Norway’s third largest city.

“Illegal settlements are expanding, the construction of the wall continues, Palestinians are subjected to daily harassment and face major obstacles in their daily lives. This is a policy that Trondheim Municipality cannot support. The municipality will therefore refrain from purchasing goods and services produced in the occupied territories,” the resolution says.

Norway’s parliament in 2014 rejected a proposal calling for a nationwide boycott of Israeli goods produced in the occupied territories.

The World Jewish Congress on Friday condemned the vote by the Trondheim city council.

“Everybody has a right to express views and voice criticism about international affairs of concern. However, in this instance, we notice once again that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign targeting Israel uses double standards. No other country is being made the target of such a hypocritical campaign. Trondheim wants to boycott Israeli goods, and Israeli goods alone, for political reasons,” World Jewish Congress CEO Robert Singer said in a letter to Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende.