Trump wants other countries to investigate Clinton Foundation

Source says President-elect Trump plans to instruct ambassadors to encourage countries to investigate funding of Clinton Foundation.

US President-elect Donald Trump may have decided not to pursue charges against former presidential rival Hillary Clinton relating to the scandal over her private email server or potential conflicts of interests regarding the Clinton Foundation. He will be encouraging foreign governments to investigate their funding of the Clinton Foundation, however, according to a report by the New York Post.

A source close to Trump's transition team told the Post that the upcoming Trump Administration plans to instruct its ambassadors to raise the issue of the foundation with foreign governments and to suggest that the governments initiate probes into the foundation's financial dealings.

“Haiti and Colombia will be key diplomatic posts for this ­because of all the money ­involved.” the source said.

Recently leaked emails from Wikileaks indicated that 'Friends of Bill' may have been given priority by the US State Department as the US prepared to sens aid to earthquake-ravaged Haiti in 2010.

Canadian mining magnate Frank Giustra pledged $100 million to the Clinton Foundation in 2005 and later benefited from the foundation’s philanthropic work in the country of Colombia, where he was able to acquire large amounts of land and set up an oil business.

France has already begun an investigation into French government funding of the Clinton Foundation. Australia has announced that it is ending its relationship with the foundation altogether, and Norway is reducing its funding to the foundation.

The Clinton Foundation recorded a 37% drop in donations in 2015.