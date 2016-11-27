Shooting in New Orleans kills 1, wounds 9

A shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter on Sunday morning has killed one person and injured nine others, New Orleans police report.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets.

Police say it is not yet clear what precipitated the shooting.

Two arrests have been made so far, and the NOPD Homicide Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

All ten victims are between the ages of 20 and 37, with 8 being male and 2 female.

"This is not something that should've happened, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said. He added there were "thirty or more police officers on the block" at the time of the shooting, since they were at the time securiing an annual college football game between two university teams.