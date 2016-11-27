Car accident turns out to be planned murder

The Israeli Police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old boy was killed last Wednesday night in a car crash in the southern Jerusalem by another youth.

The suspect has been arrested, as has his father and two others suspected of involvement in the case.

The police received a phone call reporting the crash and that a 16-year-old boy who was involved in the crash had suffered severe injuries to his head. A few minutes later, Magen David Adom personnel reported that the youth had been injured after slipping from his motorbike, and that he had collapsed as a result of drug use. The youth was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where his situation deteriorated and he soon died.

Shortly thereafter, police investigators arrived on the scene, detaining two youths for questioning. The youths were friends of the victim, and gave two completely different reports as to what happened.

The police investigation revealed that the collision may actually have been intentional, since the evidence does not support an accidental collision.

Apparently, the youths, who were using drugs, met on a street in southern Jerusalem. When an argument broke out between the suspect and the victim, the suspect took an iron pole that was in a nearby cart and hit his victim on the head, causing him to collapse.

Immediately thereafter, the suspect ran home and told his father what had happened. His father drove to the scene, found the cart which had the iron pole, and hid it from sight.

Special investigators who arrived on the scene managed to find the cart and collected forensic evidence from it.

The 16-year-old suspect is set to be released from custody on Tuesday, but is expected to be extended by the court. He is being charged with murder, as well as with attempts to destroy evidence and disrupt legal proceedings.

Two other youths who were arrested are being charged with destruction of evidence, aiding the murderer after the fact, disrupting legal proceedings, and owning drugs. Their custody has been extended until Monday.

The murder suspect's father, a man in his forties, is being charged with attempts to destroy evidence and disruption of legal proceedings.