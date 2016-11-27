Obama urged Clinton to concede elections

Not only did Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton not willingly conceded the presidency to Republican candidate Donald Trump, the idea to concede when she did wasn't hers, either.

US President Barack Obama called Clinton during the night between November 8-9, and told her she needed to call Trump to concede.

"You need to concede," Obama reportedly told Clinton.

Clinton received that phone call while she watched the Rust Belt states turn red.

However, Clinton herself, as well as her supporters, were not yet truly ready for her to concede the elections, with her supporters hoping she'd wait until Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan's results were announced and final.

Sources say Clinton was waiting to see a last-minute turnaround, and may not have been willing to concede if Obama hadn't pushed her into it.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are the same three states Green Party candidate Jill Stein wants to see a vote recount in.

Wisconsin has since announced they will in fact recount their votes. The recount is expected to be finished by "late next week."

However, in Pennsylvania a recount requires a judge's consent, and in Michigan, the winning candidate is allowed to object to a recount before the subject is brought before the Board of Elections.

Clinton did eventually call Trump to concede, at 2:30am, after campaign manager John Podesta told her supporters to go home.

After Trump passed the 270 mark, Podesta told Clinton's supporters that she "wanted every person in this hall to know that your voices and your enthusiasm mean so much to her." However, just a few minutes later, he said, "We're not going to have anything more to say tonight," and told the crowd of supporters to go home.

After that, Clinton said in frustration, "Just give me the phone. I'm calling him."

At that point, Trump has 276 electoral votes, and Clinton had only 218. Since then, the numbers have gone up to 290 for Trump and 232 for Clinton.