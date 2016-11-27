Netanyahu thanks Abbas for firefighting assistance

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanks PA chairman for sending firefighters to assist in extinguishing the fires in Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening contacted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and thanked him for sending firefighters to assist in extinguishing the fires in Israel.

Netanyahu also said he appreciates the fact that Jews and Arabs alike opened their homes to those affected by the fires.

The PA sent eight firefighting trucks to Israel, four of which were sent to Haifa to assist in the firefighting operations there.

Israel also received assistance from countries such as Russia, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, and Italy which sent firefighting planes.