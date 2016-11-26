Trump adds McFarland, McGahn to new adminstration

President-elect Donald Trump appoints KT McFarland and Donald McGahn to his new administration.

Despite talks of a vote recount, President-elect Donald Trump continues to build his new administration.

Former government official and one-time Fox News analyst Kathleen Troia "K.T." McFarland has been asked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as deputy national security advisor.

She will the third woman appointed to Trump's administration.

"I am proud that KT has once again decided to serve our country and join my national security team," Trump said in an official statement.

McFarland said, "The American people chose Donald J. Trump to lead them for a reason. He has the courage, brilliance and energy to Make America Great Again, and nobody has called foreign policy right more than President-elect Trump, and he gets no credit for it. I'm honored and humbled that he has asked me to be part of his team."

In addition, attorney Donald McGahn has been asked to serve as White House counsel. McGahn is a partner at Jones Day, and also served as Trump's campaign lawyer. McGahn is currently advising Trump on the transition process.

"Don has a brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law," Trump said of McGahn in a statement on Friday. "He will play a critical role in our administration, and I am grateful that he is willing to serve our country at such a high-level capacity."

Neither position requires the approval of the Senate.