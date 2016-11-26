The Zaka organization has turned to Arutz Sheva to publicize its call for help in aiding those hurt by the terrorist conflagrations..

ZAKA Needs Your Help To Fight the Flames

Terrifying fires are flaming throughout Israel, most of them a result of terrorist arson attacks. More than 80,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, as flames rip through cities and towns, destroying homes, schools, and yeshivas.

The situation has put areas of the country into a state of emergency.

As always, ZAKA volunteers are working tirelessly to save lives, and aid other emergency responders. These brave volunteers are known for often the first to arrive at the scene of attacks, as well as the last to leave after properly handling human remains with kavod.

Thank G-d, we have had no casualties in the present spate of attacks, but there are injured people and people in shock. Helping them is a tremendous mitzvah.

Tonight, while other Jews will be safe and warm in their homes, ZAKA volunteers will continue to lose sleep helping. You can be with them in spirit by showing your support.

Please remember, this is a volunteer organization, these members of klal yisroel are choosing to put their lives in danger, but they need our help to get the resources they need.

The urgency cannot be overstated. Eretz Yisroel is in flames. Please give what you can.

(This is a paid advertisement).





