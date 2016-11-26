Nataf residents return home

After suffering several different arsons, Nataf residents were finally allowed to return to their homes on Saturday.

Nataf is located in the Judean Mountains near Ma'ale Hahamisha, and and falls under the jurisdiction of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council. A

28,000 dunams of forests and nature reserves were set ablaze between Nataf and its neighbor, Mevo Horon.

Residents were finally allowed to return to their homes on Saturday, but firefighting crews are still working hard to prevent the fire from reigniting. A home and a restaurant were both severely damaged by the fires.

The authorities have requested the public refrain from entering the affected arson areas in the Judean Hills, and in the Menashe forests in the north.