Israel in international diplomacy and world opinion

This program deals with diplomatic and political questions affecting Israel in the context of international diplomacy and world opinion.

Because this is an important subject, extensively discussed at the Jerusalem Post's Diplomatic Conference, this edited program has been extended to bring you the views of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett, Leader of the Yesh Atid Party Yair Lapid, former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, American Ambassador Dan Shapiro, Egyptian Ambassador Hazam Khairat, and JPost Senior Feature Editor Caroline Glick,

And: in the presence of former Israeli Ministers and many foreign diplomats.

It's all about Israel's standing in the world and our hope that US President-elect Donald Trump will markedly improve US-Israel relations.

It's a well worth 90+ minutes at the end of which you will a lot more than when you started.





