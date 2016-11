The two most important tasks that Avraham had to accomplish in order to do his share of hishtadlus (personal effort) in order to ensure that G-d would fulfill His promises were the first acquisition of land in Eretz Yisrael and the arrangement of the right wife for his son, Yitzchak.

That's what Parshat Chayei Sara is all about (okay, mostly).





