OU: Trump pick for Education Secretary good for religious Jews

OU Advocacy Center head says Trump's choice for Education Secretary shows he is serious about school choice and helping religious students.

Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, stated that President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Betsy DeVos as his Secretary of Education is good for the Orthodox Jewish Community in the US, the Algemeiner reported.

Diament called DeVos' nomination a “clear signal” that Trump would follow through on a campaign promise that made him "attractive" to Orthodox Jews, to support school choice.

Part of Trump's promise to support school choice was to establish tax-break vouchers to support parents who choose to send their children to private schools, such as Jewish day schools. Diament called this pledge the “number one kitchen-table domestic policy issue for the Orthodox community” because of the prohibitive costs of Jewish education in the US. Tuition in Jewish schools often costs many thousands - or even tens of thousands - of dollars per child.

According to Diament, Trump “spoke of reallocating $20 billion in federal-education spending to school-choice programs. That has the potential to greatly assist the Jewish community with its affordability challenge."

Diament said that DeVos “has a track record” of supporting charter schools, a key issue for school-choice advocates.