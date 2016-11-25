Making Your Life Count

Since the ultimate purpose of creation is to sanctify the physical world, the body has a distinct advantage over the soul.

Chassidut emphasizes the body as a tool to serve G-d.

Since the ultimate purpose of creation is to sanctify the physical world, the body has a distinct advantage over the soul, in that it is the means by which G-d’s Will is enacted.

Therefore G-d told Abraham (the soul) “Whatever Sarah–the body–tells you to do, listen to her voice”, (Bereshith 21:12) indicating an inherent superiority of the body over the soul.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast

If you would like to contact Rod Bryant you can visit on 'Netiv' website at www.netiv.net or send an email info@netiv.net.