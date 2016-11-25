Canadian imam asks Allah to burn all of Israel

Canadian imam affiliated with Hizb ut-Tahrir expresses joy over the fires that have broken out throughout Israel.

A Canadian imam expressed joy over the fires that have broken out throughout Israel over the last few days and prayed that Allah would burn all of Israel.

Mazin AbdulAdhim, a prominent imam of Iraqi descent in London, Ontario who is affiliated with the radical Hizb ut-Tahrir group, wrote on Facebook, “Aside from the interesting coincidence that all these fires spread wildly due to ‘unusually strong winds’ just as they are trying to ban the Athan [call to prayer] across the lands they occupy, what’s even more interesting is how this event further exposes their severe weakness and near-total dependency on foreign help, as they beg for foreign assistance and aid to save them.

“They don’t control the world. They can barely even control the tiny sliver of land that was given to them for free by the British after World War I,” wrote AbdulAdhim.

“Without the puppet tyrants protecting their spineless backs, and without annual welfare checks from their sugar daddy in the U.S., they wouldn’t last a week.

“May Allah cause the winds to increase and the fires to spread far and wide, and burn their illegitimate properties and all their beloved belongings to ashes, and take from them what they took from the people of the pure land of Al-Aqsa and its surrounding area,” he wrote.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic organization which aims to have all Muslim countries unify as a caliphate ruled by Islamic law.

It is known for its incitement against Jews and Israelis. Its members have in the past called upon the army of Pakistan and the Islamic nation to liberate Jerusalem from “Jewish filth”.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced last August he would move to outlaw Hizb ut-Tahrir.

"The organization's leaders spread their extreme doctrines from there, and encourage terror and incitement. It has been outlawed in various countries around the world for its extremist operations," officials at the Public Security Ministry said at the time.