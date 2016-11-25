American soldier dies in Syria

Member of the United States military dies from wounds caused by a blast by an improvised explosive device in northern Syria.

A member of the United States military died from his wounds Thursday after a blast caused by an improvised explosive device in northern Syria, the military's central command said.

The man was wounded by the explosion in the vicinity of Ayn Issa, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) group, was quoted as saying in a CENTCOM statement.

"The entire counter-ISIL Coalition sends our condolences to this hero's family, friends and teammates," Townsend, using another acronym for ISIS.

The victim's identity was not immediately released. The coalition's policy is to defer to the relevant national authorities, the statement said.

The death came as Americans celebrate their national holiday of Thanksgiving.

"On this Thanksgiving, please be thankful that there are service members willing to take up the fight to protect our homeland from ISIL's hateful and brutal ideology," Townsend said.

The United States has sent more than 200 special forces personnel to northeastern Syria to advise and assist rebel groups fighting ISIS.

American soldiers are focusing on aiding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition dominated by the Kurdish militia YPG.

AFP contributed this report.