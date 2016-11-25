Do your money values clash with your conscience?

How much of an influence should your personal beliefs have on your money values and choices?
Patricia Aburdene, author of Conscious Money: Living, Creating, and Investing with Your Values for A Sustainable New Prosperity, explains why making financial choices in accordance with your conscience may help you become a better investor.
Find out what conscious money is and why doing a value review should be an important step in deciding how you invest.
What happens if you are retirement rich but cash poor? Doug Goldstein, CFP, addresses the problem of having sufficient retirement savings but not enough liquid assets. How can you deal with liquidity issues and improve your cash-flow?
