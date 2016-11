The global kosher industry does business Naomi Nachman's visit to Kosherfest 2016. Contact Editor Naomi Nachman,

By PR naomi nachman Naomi Nachman visited Kosherfest 2016 - the world’s largest and most attended kosher-certified products trade show. From chain supermarkets to corner groceries, food service establishments to caterers, every kind of kosher decision maker can find opportunity and inspiration at Kosherfest.



Loading....