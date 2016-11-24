Thieves arrested for stealing from charity box

Police arrested four teenagers for attempting to a charity box from a wall and steal the money inside in Elad.

Four youths were arrested Thursday morning for attempting to steal from a charity in Elad.

The police were called to a local shopping center and caught several teenage boys in the act of dislodging a charity box from a wall to steal the money inside.

The boys were accompanied by a 15-year old girl, who is suspected of showing them how to conduct the theft. Money from the charity fund was found on her person.

The police released a statement: "In the early morning the Israeli police were called to a shopping center in the city of Elad after several youths were observed [behaving in a way] which aroused suspicion. Police arrived at the scene and arrested four minors - Three boys between the ages of 16-18, and a girl of 15 - when they attempted to pull a charity box from the wall."