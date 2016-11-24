Shin Bet investigates cause of wildfires

Shin Bet security agency investigating possible acts of arson as terror which may be behind the spate of fires spreading around the country.

Security forces estimate that a large proportion of the wildfires raging around the country are the result of intentional acts of arson. On Thursday afternoon it was reported that in conjunction with the police investigation of the fires, the Shin Bet (GSS) also opened an investigation on suspicion of nationalist-motivated acts of arson.

In two locations arson suspects were identified and two Arab residents of Judea and Samaria were arrested on suspicion of starting a fire near Moshav Porat in the Sharon region.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan directed the police to locate the arsonists on social media and to bring them to justice.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Internal Security Minister Erdan will meet at 5 P.M. to evaluate the situation in the wake of the wave of wildfires.