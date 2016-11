67 people were killed when a scaffolding collapsed at a Chinese construction site.

China's state broadcaster CCTV has reported that at least 67 people have been killed after a scaffolding at a construction site collapsed in eastern China.

More than 100 paramilitary policemen have joined the efforts to rescue workers who were trapped when a work platform at a power plant construction site collapsed Thursday morning.

About 70 people were working at the site at the time of the accident. Nearly all the them perished.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.