Police arrest 2 for Western Wall terror attack

Police announced that they have arrested two Arab suspects, aged 19 and 15, on suspicions that they attacked Israelis traveling in a vehicle after visiting the Western Wall earlier this month.

On November 9, four Israelis were driving away from the Western Wall after visiting,

when they were suddenly attacked by two Arab suspects with iron bars and rocks.

The two fled the scene.

Police units arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the attack.

In addition, forensic evidence from the scene was gathered and cctv footage analyzed.

Both the suspects have appeared before the court.