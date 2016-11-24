Fire advancing on Neve Ilan

40 firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire advancing, aided by strong winds, on the community of Neve Ilan near Jerusalem.





In addition, six firefighting teams and two helicopters have rushed to the scene of a brush fire near the checkpoint on Route 443. Police said that the fire is spreading towards the Modiin commercial center, and that residents of adjacent areas such as Migdal David and Mishmar Ayalon have been instructed to stay in their homes.

Parents are instructed not to bring their children at this time to the “Ofek” and “Yovel” schools in the area due to the danger of smoke inhalation.

Similarly, another fire started to develop this morning near Kibbutz Harel in the area near Beit Shemesh. Firefighting teams worked at the scene and have subdued the fire.

Firefighters allowed 60 families, evacuated from their homes last night from the community of Talmon in the Binyamin region, to return. Firefighters subdued the fire in that area, though they are still working to put out flames at various locations where fire is still present. There were no injuries.