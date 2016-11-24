Trump selects Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary

Yesterday, US President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill the ranks of his cabinet with the appointment GOP philanthropist Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

DeVos, who hails from Michigan, is a known advocate of school choice, and supports charter schools and school vouchers towards this purpose.

“The status quo in education is not acceptable,” DeVos said yesterday. “Together, we can work to make transformational change that ensures every student in America has the opportunity to fulfill his or her highest potential.”

DeVos’ appointment comes despite the fact that she had actively campaigned for other Republican candidates during the primaries, dismissing Trump as an “interloper.”

It was also announced Wednesday that Trump had selected South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the United Nations, despite her previous opposition to his candidacy during the primaries.

Both appointments are pending Senate confirmation before they are official.