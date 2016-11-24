IDF soldier killed in training accident

An IDF soldier was killed in a training accident in the Golan Heights when a tank overturned.

A 20-year-old IDF soldier,Sergeant Ido Ben-Ari from Ramat Hasharon, was killed Thursday as a result of his tank overturning during the course of a training session in the Golan Heights. His family has been notified.

Three other members of the tank crew were injured in the accident. They are all in light condition and were evacuated to hospital for further treatment.

The OC of Southern Command, Major General Eyal Zamir, appointed a committee of inquiry to investigate the accident headed by the head of the Idan formation, Colonel Eran Shani.

Chief of the Ground Forces Command, Major General Kobi Barak, decided to halt training exercises in armored units on Sunday in order to focus on education.

The IDF spokesman said that "the IDF offers its condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and will continue to accompany it."