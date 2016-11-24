Watch: Trump calls for unity on Thanksgiving

President-elect asks everyone to join together under the shared resolve to make America great again.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Americans to come together and “heal our divisions”, in a special video message he released for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We have just finished a long and bruising political campaign. Emotions are raw and tensions just don’t heal overnight," he said.

"It doesn’t go quickly, unfortunately, but we have before us the chance now to make history together to bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities. So important to me, and so important to our country. But to succeed, we must enlist the effort of our entire nation,” added Trump.

"It is my prayer, that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by a shared purpose and very, very common resolve," said the President-elect.

"This historic political campaign is now over. Now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and to restore the full promise of America for all of our people," he concluded.