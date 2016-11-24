Reb Shlomo Carlebach's Derech Eretz

Reb Shlomo's songs, stories and deep respect for all of God's creations are a model of being a mensch.

Dr. Natan Ophir (Offenbacher), author of "Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach: Life, Mission and Legacy" is our guest in this rebroadcast show.

We talk about many aspects of how Reb Shlomo spread his values of love and prayer and deep connections with people and Hashem.

The Jewish world was his immediate community of influence while he was respected and admired by many leaders and followers outside his faith.

He exuded an unconditional love for people, and his melodies - hundreds of them - brought people closer to Judaism as he touched souls and transformed lives.





