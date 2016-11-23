White nationalists disappointed in Trump

White nationalists and extreme members of the 'alt-right' movement who celebrated Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election are now complaining about Trump after he disavowed them in an interview with the New York Times.

When asked to comment on the support he receives from certain racists and anti-Semites, Trump responded: ““I disavow and condemn them...I don’t want to energize the group. I’m not looking to energize them. I don’t want to energize the group, and I disavow the group.”

White nationalist Richard Spencer, who spoke at an event where Nazi terminology and gestures were used, said he was "disappointed" after Trump disavowed his movement. Spencer had told AP before Trump's disavowal that he does not consider either Trump or Steve Bannon, the head of Breitbart News and Trump's chief White House strategist, to be members of his movement.

On Reddit's r/altright board, which is one of the 'alt-right' movement's bases, a user posted the question: “Anyone here feeling bamboozled by the Donald?” Dozens of users responded.

Another user wrote: “You are fooled if you think Trump was going to give us some sort of permission slip to start cleansing America. He isn’t our ‘man on a white horse.”