MK Zehava Galon: Rabbi Karim's affidavit is a 'victory'

Meretz MK Zehava Galon saw Rabbi Karim's affidavit as a 'victory'.

"We won! Rabbi Karim retracted his previous views so what point is there in continuing the process," tweeted Galon, proving once again that she does not understand the entire process of Torah study.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) responded to Galon by saying that "Your petition brought one result. It proved that Meretz is a party which supports freedom of speech and freedom of opinions when it concerns its own opinions. This is not such a novelty, but it is definitely not pluralism."

The state presented its response Wednesday regarding the appointment of Col. Eyal Karim as IDF chief rabbi in accordance with the court's request when it delayed the appointment.

In the course of his affidavit Rabbi Karim claimed that his words were taken out of context. He wrote that he was mistaken when he answered laconically to complex questions and had not written his answer precisely. He also said, however, that some of his words were said in the course of a theoretical discussion about a Torah matter and its application to a modern context was 'absurd'.

"I never wrote, said or thought that IDF soldiers are permitted to rape women in war-time.” he wrote. "I believe it is absolutely forbidden for soldiers to do so. That was my opinion then, and it remains my opinion today."

Rabbi Karim also wrote that while "The Torah explicitly forbids homosexual relations," in his view all members of the LGBT community "should be treated with respect."

"In my opinion all people are created in the image [of God], and so every person must be treated with respect, regardless of sexual orientation."

"The Chief of Staff was convinced at the time and at the present time that Rabbi Karim sees eye to eye with him about the role of the army rabbinate and his actions over the last decade demonstrate a proper approach to these issues," said the State Prosecutor in his response.

Rabbinic sources said that anyone who studies Torah would have understood the response as it was meant to be taken, but when the media researchers, who have no Torah background, read the response as if it was discussing present times, it was bound to lead to a misunderstanding of the rabbi's words.