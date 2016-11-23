Rabbi Karim: 'I never permitted soldiers to rape'

Rabbi Eyal Karim submitted his affidavit to the High Court in response to the petition against his appointment as the Chief Rabbi of the IDF

Rabbi Karim was selected by Chief of Staff Gabi Eizenkot for the position of IDF Chief Rabbi in July. His appointment has been delayed over halachic (Jewish legal) opinions he wrote 13 years ago for the Orthodox news website Kipa.

Rabbi Karim responded to a question during an 'Ask the Rabbi' session in 2003 asking how Jewish law could condone the rape of foreign women by Jewish soldiers during times of war.

This referred to the law of battle in which the Torah does not 'condone' rape, but commands a fighter who takes a woman captive to marry her only after giving her 30 days in which to mourn her capture - or recompense her. In both cases, he has to accept responsibility, as opposed to the horrific maltreatment and mass rapes of captive women in other cultures and civilizations.

In the response, Rabbi Karim explained the Torah’s rationale, but did not explicitly add that this is forbidden in modern times, an unnecessary qualification since the IDF does not make its decisions based on halakha.

Rabbi Karim wrote in his affidavit that he was not giving permission to IDF soldiers to rape women, and that his words were taken out of context.

"I never wrote, said or thought that IDF soldiers are permitted to rape women in war-time.” he wrote. "I believe it is absolutely forbidden for soldiers to do so. That was my opinion then, and it remains my opinion today."

Rabbi Karim also wrote that while "The Torah explicitly forbids same-sex relationships," in his view all members of the LGBT community "should be treated with respect."

"In my opinion all people are created in the image [of God], and so every person must be treated with respect, regardless of sexual orientation."

The state also defended its appointment of Rabbi Karim. It said that he was "the best man for the job" and noted that his statements from 2002 these are not his legal rulings but are rather his review of rabbinical law, which the IDF does not follow.