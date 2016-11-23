IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Watch: Firefighting planes in action

Watch clip from firefighting plane as it coordinates firefighting activities near Zichron Yaakov

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

מטוס כיבוי
מטוס כיבוי
חזקי עזרא



Loading....




Tags:firefighting aircraft


Related Stories