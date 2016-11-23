IDF commander slams mixed gender units

IDF commander says mixed gender units 'cause contraceptives to run out' and are much less professional than other units.

The Deputy Commander of the Gaza division in the IDF and director of staff at the Interdisciplinary Officer's Training school, Col. Jonathan Baranski, spoke to Army Radio about the dispute concerning feminine participation in combat units. He maintained that the whole dispute does not stem from a genuine desire to strengthen the army but rather from cultural considerations of gender equality which are not acceptable in most areas of society.

In sports for example it is considered logical and acceptable to separate the genders and Baranski feels that in the same way, if the IDF wants to be victorious it cannot mix men and women together in military activities.

Baranski said that the existing mixed-gender units are far from being a success. The IDF was forced to lower the physical and professional parameters in order to enable women to pass training courses as they have different bone mass and muscle strength and this affects the professional level of the unit.

Baranski added that his opposition to mixed units does not stem only from religious beliefs but also from an objective perspective it is not healthy to mix the genders. He reported that in internal IDF investigations of the mixed units efficacy, it became apparent that wherever they were stationed "contraceptives ran out in the space of half a day" at the base store and this alone proves that these units are far less effective as combat units than other IDF units.