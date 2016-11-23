MK Glick petitions High Court against Prime Minister

MK Yehuda Glick announced that he has petitioned the High Court against PM Netanyahu's continued decision to ban MKs from the Temple Mount.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) announced Wednesday that he has petitioned the High Court regarding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's decision to ban MKs from visiting the Temple Mount.

"After a year of silence about the Temple Mount, and after the recommendation of the Israeli police [that MKs be allowed to ascend the Temple Mount], there is no logical reason to ban any MKs from ascending the Temple Mount." Glick explained. "I had no choice but to appeal to the High Court against the decision."

Interior Minister Gilad Erdan said this week that "The Israeli police believe, based on their professional assessments, that it is possible to resume the visits."

Netanyahu has not been persuaded to cancel his ban on MKs visiting the Temple Mount despite the police statement that he could do so. At the recent Likud faction meeting Netanyahu said "The decision will not be changed any time soon. There was no recommendation from the police. There was just a situational assessment."

He said that any changes on the issue of the Temple Mount would be problematic at this point in time. "We all understand that we are in a sensitive time right now." Netanyahu explained.