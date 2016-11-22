Erdan: The lessons from the Carmel fire were learned

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Tuesday evening held an assessment of the situation in Zichron Yaakov, following the fire that broke out in the city and which caused the evacuations of homes throughout the area.

During the discussion, Erdan was told by the firefighters, police officers, paramedics and Ziv Deshe, head of the Zichron Yaakov Regional Council, that the forces are working on an emergency basis 24 hours a day, that all the commanders are in the field and that stations were ordered to cancel vacations.

"Six years ago I visited the area north of here during the fire in the Carmel; at the time I was the Minister of Environmental Protection. You see a huge difference between then and now, and most of the lessons from then have been learned,” Erdan said following the assessment.

“You can see it from the command post which unites all the forces together, the speedy evacuations, closing of roads and not taking risks with regard to human life,” he continued.

At the same time, the minister stressed, "The danger still exists, we have here a reminder that an unpleasant disaster like this could happen again. Therefore, I have instructed that wherever there is doubt, homes should be evacuated and schools should be closed.”

"The main point is that over the next two days we have weather that is optimal for the spread of fires, so police are preparing for that. I am using this opportunity to call on the public to be extra vigilant of what is happening around them, to alert forces as soon as possible and report the start of any fire. I hope we finish this week safely and without injury,” concluded Erdan.