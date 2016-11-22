'Early identification - saves life'

Beilinson Hospital is inviting men above the age of 50 to undertake tests tomorrow for early identification of prostate cancer.





Prostate cancer is among the most common types of cancer for men.

In light of this fact, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah has decided to continue the tradition it initiated last year, and to hold a day for special tests to identify the existence of prostate cancer early.

The Hospital explained that prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer, developing on 50 percent of men above the age of 70 - and most men above the age of 90.

Not every prostate cancer endangers life. 40% of growths of the cancer do not require treatment - only monitoring.

Tomorrow, Beilinson is holding free tests for men between the ages of 50 and 70. The hospital notes that the checks will be given without the need to sign a liability waiver or reserve a spot in line, between the hours of 9 AM and 12 PM.