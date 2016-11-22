Watch: Hundreds march in Jerusalem for Elor Azariya

Hundreds of protesters are marching from downtown Jerusalem to the Western Wall, demanding jailed soldier Elor Azariya be freed.





Hundreds of protesters are marching this evening through downtown Jerusalem in protest against the incarceration of soldier Elor Azariya - on trial for shooting a wounded terrorist - as the final stage of the trial comes to a close tomorrow.

The protesters can be heard shouting “Death to terrorists!”, “Free Elor!”, “A bullet in the head for every terrorist!”, and other slogans.

During the march, which departed from downtown Jerusalem and is expected to arrive at the Western Wall later this evening, activists working to free Azariya spoke.

One of the speakers said, “As the mother of an officer, I am truly shocked at what they have done to our soldier, and I am embarrassed by this government.”

“What they did to this soldier has lowered the IDF - our soldiers are afraid to shoot. The IDF Chief of Staff has changed protocols for firing, our soldiers are in constant danger,” she said.