'You can't not be an anti-Semite for 69 years then become one'

Donald Trump's Orthodox son-in-law Jared Kushner defended the President-elect from allegations of anti-Semitism and racism in an interview with Forbes.

“You can’t not be a racist for 69 years, then all of a sudden become a racist, right?” Kushner said. “You can’t not be an anti-Semite for 69 years and all of a sudden become an anti-Semite because you’re running.”

Kushner served as a close advisor to Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He said that his father-in-law has repeatedly condemned neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other racists, such as at an event where white supremacists shouted "Heil Trump!" and "Heil victory!" to celebrate Trump's victory.

“Trump has disavowed their support 25 times. He’s renounced hatred, he’s renounced bigotry, and he’s renounced racism. I don’t know if he could ever denounce them enough for some people.”

Kushner also defended Trump's White House chief strategist, Stehphen Bannon, from accusations of anti-Semitism. Bannon has come under fire for content published on the conservative news site he runs, Breitbart News.

“Do you hold me accountable for every single thing that the Observer’s ever written, like they came from me?” Kushner, who publishes the New York Observer, said. “All I know about Steve is my experience working with him. He’s an incredible Zionist and loves Israel. He was one of the leaders in the anti-divestiture campaign. And what I’ve seen from working together with him was somebody who did not fit the description that people are pushing on him. I choose to judge him based on my experience and seeing the job he’s done, as opposed to what other people are saying about him.”