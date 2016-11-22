Rabbi Karim to High Court: No apology, no retraction

Though his installation ceremony as Chief Rabbi of the IDF was canceled yesterday, just two days before it was to take place, because of a Supreme Court ruling, Rabbi Eyal Karim refuses to apologize for or retract his Halakhic ruling of 14 years ago. Thus reports the 0404 news site.

The Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice Miriam Naor, accepted a petition filed by Meretz party Knesset Members against Rabbi Karim's appointment as Chief IDF Rabbi. One of the justices stated that Karim's words that are at issue were "shocking" – and in light of this view, the Rabbi's appointment, which was confirmed by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eisenkott, cannot take effect, and that he must explain his words.

Chief Justice Naor is scheduled to retire by October of next year, when she turns 70.

Sources close to Rabbi Karim said that he has written a response to the Supreme Court explaining his opinion, but without retracting or apologizing for it. Leading rabbis quoted by 0404 said they were "proud" of Rabbi Karim, "and that "one need not and cannot apologize for what is written in the Torah."

"Rabbi Karim is right for not apologizing," the rabbi said. "The Torah is above the Supreme Court. If he continues along this path, this is a public sanctification of G-d's Name."

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked expressed guarded opposition to the Court's ruling, saying, "I will relate to it in depth when the story ends, but I will just say in the spirit of the State's response to the petition: The Chief of Staff appointed Rabbi Karim according to the protocol, after having given him a special hearing. I don't believe that in a case such as this the Supreme Court should intervene; the petition should have been rejected outright. A Chief of Staff who sends soldiers to battle can also appoint a Chief Rabbi."