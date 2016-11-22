

UN ambassador Danon reveals how Iran is arming Hezbollah Danny Danon: Iran uses civilian airlines to arm the Hezbollah in violation of Security Council resolutions. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Courtesy of Israel Mission to UN Danny Danon addresses UN on Hezbollah build arsenal



Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon revealed newly released intelligence today to the Security Council which shows that Iran is using civilian flights to Lebanon to send arms and ammunition to Hezbollah, according to a report by Israeli media representatives in the UN.



In a letter to Security Council members, Ambassador Danon outlined the smuggling route of the Iranian Republican Guard. “Iran is using airlines such as ‘Mahan Air’, to supply Hezbollah with the capacity to enhance its missile arsenal. The arms and related materials are packed in suitcases by the Quds Force in Iran and transferred directly to Hezbollah operatives,” wrote Ambassador Danon. The Ambassador added that the arms are either flown by “commercial flights to Beirut,” or flown to “Damascus and then transferred by land,” to Hezbollah.



Ambassador Danon cautioned the Security Council that Iran is “in blatant violation of numerous Security Council resolutions,” including resolutions 2231 and 1701. Resolution 2231 endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement while putting in place additional restrictions on Iran, while resolution 1701 put in place the ceasefire ending the Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah.

















