US judge to new immigrants: Accept Trump as president or leave

Federal judge advises new immigrants to come to terms with Trump presidency or else leave the country.

A federal magistrate in Texas had some harsh words for protesters waving signs reading “Not my president” outside of a swearing-in ceremony for new immigrants, and advised the newly-minted Americans to accept the newly chosen president-elect – or else leave the country.

Judge John Primono told some 500 new immigrants in San Antonio that, like it or not, accepting the duly elected president was part and parcel of being an American citizen.

According to a report by the local KENS-TV station, Judge Primono told those present that anyone who cannot accept the results of the election earlier this month ought to find a new home – abroad.

"I can assure you that whether you voted for him or you did not vote for him, if you are a citizen of the United States, he is your president. He will be your president, and if you do not like that, you need to go to another country."

After Primono’s comments drew criticism, he attempted to clarify them, telling the San Antonio Express-News that he was merely attempting to unify the public in the face of demonstrations which sought to undermine the legitimacy of the democratic election.

"I wasn't trying to say anything for or against Donald Trump,” Primono said. “I was just trying to say something hopeful and unifying, and unfortunately it was taken out of context.”