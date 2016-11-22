Interior Minister slams court for delaying Karim appointment

Shas head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri ripped the Supreme Court for delaying the appointment of Colonel Rabbi Eyal Karim as IDF Chief Rabbi and demanding clarifications regarding halakhic decisions rendered by him in the past.

"Judge Salim Jubran yesterday expressed his amazement, stating that he knows the Torah and knows only good things in it and had not found there any sanction for raping gentile women during wartime. You ask me if anybody could have imagined that the rabbi meant this? It's ridiculous to even imagine such a thing," said Deri in an Army Radio interview.

The court asked Rabbi Karim to clarify what he told the Chief of Staff. Woe to us if he were to apologize! People would lose any confidence in this system." added Deri.

Earlier the state had presented to the Supreme Court its response to the petition against the appointment of Colonel Rabbi Eyal Karim as IDF Chief Rabbi, stating that the petition should be rejected since there was no flaw in the Chief of Staff's decision to appoint Karim to the position.

The response which was submitted before yesterday's hearing, stated that there was no truth to statements attributed to Rabbi Karim and that his actions and achievements prove that the decision of the Chief of Staff to appoint him to the post was due to his being the most qualified and appropriate candidate for the position and his being the "right man in the right place" considering his abilities, knowledge and military record.