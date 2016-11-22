6 school children killed, 23 injured in Tennessee bus accident

A Chattanooga elementary school bus driver was indicted late Monday night on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment after a horrific accident Monday afternoon left 6 school children dead and 23 injured.

Johnthony Walker, 24, was driving Woodmoore Elementary School students back home Monday afternoon when he crashed the bus into a house.

Five children on board the bus were killed instantly, while a sixth died after being evacuated to a local hospital.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s office reported that a number of the injured students were in critical condition.

An initial investigation into the accident suggests Walker may have been speeding, and that this may have been one of the causes of the crash. A blood sample was taken early Tuesday morning to ascertain whether Walker was intoxicated or had used drugs prior to getting behind the wheel, though the results have yet to be released.

Thirty-five students were on the bus at the time of the crash, including kindergarteners up to fifth graders.