Trump unleashes on media bigwigs in closed door meeting

President-elect Donald Trump gave journalists and executives from some of America’s largest media outlets a harsh dressing down in a closed-door, off-the-record meeting in Trump Tower on Monday.

The gathering, which included some 30-40 media executives and journalists, was billed as a discussion to coordinate media access to the President after his inauguration.

Instead, however, two sources told The New York Post, participants were given an extended tongue lashing.

“It was like a f***ing firing squad,” one source told the Post.

Candidate Trump never concealed his dislike of the major media outlets, repeatedly lambasting them as dishonest and biased.

Now, however, President-elect Trump shows that, at least behind closed doors, his attitude remains the same.

“The meeting was a total disaster,” the source continued. “The TV execs and anchors went in there thinking they would be discussing the access they would get to a Trump administration, but instead they got a Trump-style dressing down.”

President-elect Trump directed much of his wrath at CNN, addressing the cable news channel’s chief, Jeff Zucker, saying “I hate your network, everyone at CNN is a liar and you should be ashamed.”

A second source confirmed the details with the Post.

“Trump kept saying, ‘We’re in a room of liars, the deceitful dishonest media who got it all wrong.’ He addressed everyone in the room calling the media dishonest, deceitful liars. He called out Jeff Zucker by name and said everyone at CNN was a liar, and CNN was [a] network of liars.”

“Trump didn’t say [NBC reporter] Katy Tur by name, but talked about an NBC female correspondent who got it wrong, then he referred to a horrible network correspondent who cried when Hillary lost who hosted a debate – which was Martha Raddatz who was also in the room.”