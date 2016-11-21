'MKs will not ascend Temple Mount any time soon'

PM rejects MKs' call to ascend the Mount due to 'sensitive timing,' says lifting of police opposition wasn't official recommendation.

At the Likud faction meeting today, PM Netanyahu addressed the demands of ministers and MKs that they be allowed to ascend the Temple Mount, in light of the PM’s unwavering decision to prevent them from doing so.

Faction members called on the PM to address the police announcement that removed police opposition to Ministers and MKs ascending the Temple Mount.

“The decision will not change soon,” Netanyahu replied.

According to Netanyahu, he does not intend to act on the police announcement. “[The police announcement] was not a recommendation, but, rather, only a an assessment of the situation,” he asserted.

The PM said that any change in policy at this point would be problematic. “At the moment, you all understand that it is sensitive timing,” he said.

Temple Mount activists said in response that they “condemn the illegal and undemocratic conduct of Netanyahu [with respect to] the Temple Mount.

“The continued damage to Jewish rights in general, as well as to the functioning of elected officials, must stop immediately,” they wrote.