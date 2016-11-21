'The Regulation Law harms Jewish settlement'

Defense Minister, Avigdor Liberman, opened the Yisrael Beitenu faction meeting today by addressing the issue of Amona and the Regulation Law, as well as the Supreme Court’s decision to delay the appointment of Colonel Rabbi Eyal Karim to the military rabbinate.

Liberman said that “we have not built enough in Judea and Samara in recent years due to the failure to formulate a policy that is acceptable to the United States. We should not now be creating facts on the ground. We need to wait for the new administration to take shape and then reach an agreement regarding construction in Judea and Samaria.”

Regarding Amona, Liberman said that the Regulation Law, in his opinion, is not the solution. “I support the residents of Amona, so I will not lie to them. There is no connection between the Regulation Law and preventing the evacuation of Amona. The Regulation Law doesn’t strengthen Jewish settlement. It weakens it.”

When asked about the recent Supreme Court decision delaying the appointment of Rabbi Karim, he said, “The Supreme Court has not given its final decision yet."