New guide outlines IDF behavior in Judea and Samaria; army officer says soldiers should 'be able to connect with the Palestinians.'

Israeli soldiers of the Givati brigade seen during a late night mission in Samaria

A new document providing IDF soldiers with guidelines for "ethical" behavior in Judea and Samaria is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The document, which was written by Efraim Brigade Commander Colonel Ro'i Shitrit, comes after several Arab terrorists claimed their attacks were motivated by a desire to take "revenge" on the IDF.

The document includes a protocol for conducting arrests, entering and searching Arab homes, and treatment of detainees.

Nearly every night, Israeli soldiers confiscate weapons and shut down illegal weapons factories built to provide terrorists with weapons to use against Israeli civilians.

A senior IDF officer said, "When a battalion arrives in a village, I want soldiers to be able to properly connect with the Palestinian residents." He also believes the document will give soldiers "tools to deal with delicate situations" and "guidelines for how to respectfully treat other human beings."

IDF soldiers often sacrifice resources, their own safety, and the lives of Israeli civilians to protect the human shields Hamas and other terror groups use freely.

Recently, the IDF instructed its soldiers not to shoot female terrorists, but to disarm them using other methods instead.