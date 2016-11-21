El Al workers: We're not invisible

Hundreds of El Al workers protested outside the company's offices at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, supporting the worker's committee's stance in its argument with El Al's management.

"We're not invisible," said Orit Keidar, who was representing the workers. "The management needs to sell tickets, not workers."

The crowd of workers, which included the pilots who had caused the flight cancellations and delays, will hold meetings with the union later on Monday, to explain the issues surrounding the disagreement. They are also expected to vote to formally announce a work dispute.

Union Chair Avi NIssenkorn invited El Al management and committee representatives to a meeting at 6pm in his office, in an attempt to solve the company's growing crisis.

El Al's schedule changes continue to disrupt passengers, who are told of the flight's cancellation or delay often at the last minute. Earlier this week, three flights were canceled, a fourth was delayed, and two more were transferred to leased planes. In addition, several senior El Al figures quit on Sunday.