Trump supporters still watching Clinton defeat video

Nearly two weeks after elections, Trump supporters still watching Hillary defeat video.

Guy Cohen,

Nearly two weeks after the US presidential elections, some of the most popular videos on the internet are those of Hillary Clinton's concession speech and those of her fans dumbstruck reactions to President-elect Donald Trump's spectacular win.

Many of Hillary's supporters curse, some cry, and all are outraged their candidate did not win. Clinton herself suddenly seems to age ten years with the election results, strenghtening the rumors claiming she was not physically fit to serve.

Parents tell their children, and teachers tell their students, how "somehow" they "will survive" the next four years, even if the elected president is "someone they can't respect."

White House Staff after Clinton defeat
