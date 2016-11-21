IsraelNationalNews.com

MK dedicated to return of IDF soldiers' bodies

Watch: ILTV speaks with MK Oded Forer about efforts to release bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oren Shaul and bring back missing Israeli citizens

Goldin and Shaul families protest
